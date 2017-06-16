Father’s Day Weekend

Wishing all Dad’s a special weekend!

South Florida we have rain chances on the rise for the weekend and it all depends on what happens with an area we are watching in the tropics. We have a large area of high pressure located in the western Atlantic Ocean and it is helping to maintain an ocean breeze. This will keep us with our typical Summer-like pattern in place of seeing overnight/morning coastal showers with afternoon inland storms. By Sunday, high pressure is expected to weaken and winds will veer out of the south-southwest drawing tropical moisture from an area of low pressure that will form and watching for growth in the Caribbean.

Most of the computer models are indicating that widespread rain will be possible for the entire state of Florida. The chance of rain has increased to 70%. This chance will heavily depend on how strong and where the area of low pressure develops. Right now, it seems that conditions are favorable for that to unfold in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance of 60% in forming as it drifts to the northwest.

As far as the rest of the tropics, we are watching an area several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. It is showing signs of organization as it moves west at 15 to 20 mph. The National Hurricane Center has bumped up the development chance to 40% through the next 5 days.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7