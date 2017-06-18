Father’s Day Storms… Drier Soon

The main ingredient is still present for a stormy Father’s Day as deep tropical moisture remains in place.

A quiet start on this Father's Day. But, scattered showers & storms expected to roll in later @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/2GePq7HtzD — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 18, 2017

With the heating of the day, the warm/humid air will fire off scattered showers and storms favoring the inland areas as the SE breeze pushes the activity to the NW . This will remain the case for Monday as well.

Models suggest we will start to “dry out” past this point as high pressure builds back in over South Florida from the Western Atlantic. This will bring the return of a more typical summertime pattern of spotty coastal and metro morning showers with inland afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Additionally, Saharan dust is set to return to South Florida on Wednesday and Thursday aiding to lower the rain chances and creating hazy sunshine.

*But this all subject to change, if a disturbance over the northwestern Carribbean Sea shifts a little closer towards the Sunshine State bringing more tropical moisture with it. But, the odds are not looking favorable for this to happen.

TROPICS

Low pressure over NW Caribbean Sea is still producing disorganized showers and storms. It is forecast to move over into the Gulf of Mexico early next week, where it has high development chances. A Hurricane Hunter mission is scheduled for Sunday. The potential area of formation puts it west of the Sunshine State closer to Louisiana and portions of Texas.

Low looks to become a tropical system in Gulf early next week. No direct threat to #SoFla expected @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/YarWobrQXy — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 18, 2017

A tropical wave over the Atlantic Ocean has medium chances for development before conditions become less favorable as it moves towards the Windward Islands.

Disturbance could become tropical system next couple days before conditions become less favorable @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/eDSlj5LcB2 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 18, 2017

