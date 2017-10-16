Local Weather:

A fall front is forecast to hang around north-central Florida building the clouds and breeze. Also, better rain chances will be in place through Thursday. Temperature wise, models are showing we will be back to normal with lows in the middle 70’s and highs in the upper 80’s.

Happy Monday! Look for warm sunshine and sea breeze showers in the afternoon. #wsvn pic.twitter.com/Hf81yCzkAS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 16, 2017

Tropical Update:

Area of low pressure located north-northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands is producing gale-force winds and getting better organized. The National Hurricane Center is giving a medium chance to form through the next 5 days.

Area of low pressure E/NE of Turks & Caicos Islands is getting better organized. It is Bermuda bound. #wsvn pic.twitter.com/m2tfAbTeZk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 16, 2017

Former Ophelia is producing stormy conditions and violent winds around Ireland. Southern end experiencing gusts over 60 mph. Dangerous travel conditions with scattered power outages possible today. All residents have been asked to stay indoors until the storm passes. Schools, colleges and all educational institutions are closed. Conditions will improve on Tuesday.

Post-Tropical #Ophelia is producing strong winds and stormy weather around Ireland today. pic.twitter.com/vFRNFwOqB5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 16, 2017

Have wonderful a day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7