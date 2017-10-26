We woke into the 50’s around some locations in Miami-Dade and Broward with the Florida Keys in the 60’s and 70’s. The reason they did not cool down more was due to cloud cover.

This is how we woke up! pic.twitter.com/RYTg5ydthc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 26, 2017

South Florida look for lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions and mild temperatures on Friday. Over the weekend, another cold front moves into the southeast United States helping to draw up moisture from an area The National Hurricane Center is monitoring for growth. They are only giving it a medium chance to form through tomorrow before it merges with our next front. Either way, this means periods of heavy rain between Saturday and Sunday. Much cooler by Monday!

Another cold front along with Caribbean moisture could make for a soggy weekend. pic.twitter.com/v3AshrA7Qz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 26, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7