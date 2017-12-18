Extra warm

Temperatures have definitely rebounded following last week’s lengthy cool spell. Over the weekend, we were surging back to seasonal averages. Now we’re even feeling additional warmth as ocean air flows into south Florida. As the new week begins, readings are running between 5 and 7 degrees above “regular values” for this time in December. This warming trend is far from over. In fact, it will carry all the way to Christmas and beyond! While we stay on the warm side (compared to average) the peak of the warm weather could come during the middle of this week. From Wednesday through Thursday, local winds are expected to veer more out of the south. As that happens, and with enough sunshine those days, we may get as warm as the middle 80’s and flirt with record highs. Interestingly, this comes just as the winter season officially begins (prior to noon, on Thursday)! High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern. Essentially, it will act as a block from potential weather systems. The high will stay anchored north of the Bahamas providing us with plenty of clearing and drying. Rain chances aren’t likely to be meaningful until after Christmas Day when the high pressure finally weakens.