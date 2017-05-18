East Winds Still Breezing

High pressure will remain stagnant near Bermuda over the next few days and aid in the development of shower activity.

Speedy winds out of the east will push spotty showers in our directions. For beach-goers and boaters, there is a high risk of rip currents and Small Craft Advisories in place as the winds continue to rough up the surf and seas.

The red flags are out! High risk of rip currents present at local beaches today @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gggB5yc6c1 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) May 18, 2017

Strong winds prompting boating advisories today. Seas up to 6ft & up to 8ft in the Keys @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9KlKOfQc2k — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) May 18, 2017

By the afternoon/evening hours, most of the activity will favor the inland areas with a few thunderstorms expected. By nighttime, expect stray showers over the metro and coastal areas. Additionally, summer-like steam will continue to fill the South Florida air with daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and morning temps in the mid to upper 70s with high humidity.

If tropical moisture holds from a disturbance extending over the Caribbean, we could see a better chance of showers and storms on Friday as it nears us.

Overall, a more summer-like weather pattern, scattered showers & inland PM storms, will be the trend for the weekend as high pressure stays put near Bermuda through the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.