Early summer!

Signals of summer are showing up across south Florida. On both weekend days, hot temperatures reached record levels! Miami hit 93 degrees on Saturday, which tied the all time record for the date. Then, Ft. Lauderdale notched up to 91 Sunday afternoon (a mark that tied the record, there, for the date). Into the new week, the hot weather won’t back down very much. Air conditioners will be needed as daytime readings stay above the seasonal average. We’re also getting very close to the start of the Rainy Season. It’s onset varies from year to year (not a set date) but typically begins during the second or third week of May. As that happens, we’ll have no more frontal passages, continued muggy air, and daily rain chances. It’s worth noting that on Sunday, a very weak front “limped across” south Florida. That’s what spawned areas of rain on Mother’s Day. The front has since moved away, without being able to bring us cooling or drying. There’s still some available moisture that could lead to isolated showers early in the week… from the developing sea breeze. Rain chances will persist in the forecast but once we see stronger ocean winds, Tuesday and Wednesday, any showers will be quick to move in and out.