Early season tropics

It’s early in the season for seeing a lot of tropical activity (typically) yet we have the high potential of at least one depression or storm forming in the coming days. There are two main areas worth watching in the tropics. One is over the extreme northwestern Caribbean and the other is crossing the central Atlantic Ocean. Either of these could grow stronger due to somewhat favorable conditions early this week. Most of the focus will be on the spin of low pressure near Belize and Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. This disturbance is expected to eventually move into the southern Gulf of Mexico. As it lifts up, so will an abundance of tropical moisture… out of the Caribbean waters. This will be the fuel for areas of heavy rain. The forecast path of the system is highly uncertain, for now, so nearly the entire Gulf coast will be paying attention. Most reliable models either take it generally north or west with Florida potentially removed from the direct path. However, it’s important to mention that the “wetter side” of any tropical system (should it get classified) is the eastern side. Because of that, south Florida will still need to be prepared for a big rain event (potentially) from Monday through Tuesday. Also expect plenty of cloud cover over us beginning on Sunday with possible gusty downpours later in the day.