Dry & Warm Pattern

South Florida a dry and warm pattern is in place and not changing any time soon. We have a blocking area of high pressure keep all cold fronts to our north and our weather very nice. Temperatures will stay above average (typical high is around 78 degrees) in the low 80’s through Christmas Day. Overall, look for mostly dry conditions will no measurable rainfall this week. Over the weekend, high pressure could weaken a little. This would mean a cold front will approach the area and squeeze out a few sprinkles on Christmas Day. However, rain chances are really low at 10%. The front will help bring temperature back to seasonal values on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees above average as we officially start Winter tomorrow. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/cFmzpKE2zy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 20, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7