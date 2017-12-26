Dry days ending?

It’s been exceptionally dry this December, so far. Most places in south Florida have only had 2 days with measurable rain (through December 25). In Miami, the dry stretch has even persisted over 2 weeks. Officially, the last time we had rain was back on December 9. This all points to the “need” for a bit of rain… and it happens to be back in the forecast. Showers will be possible now that winds are picking up moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. On Christmas, the main story was the warm weather. The afternoon high in Miami reached up to 84 degrees, just shy of the record of 85! A weak cold front has since crossed. While it won’t lead to much cooling overall, temperatures will decrease a tad. Highs will be close to the 80 for the rest of the week. The next cold front is likely to shift toward the region during the late week time frame. It may generate a few more rain showers upon arriving (probably late Friday or Saturday morning, if it slows down). Many are wondering about our weekend conditions as we ring-in the New Year. For now, we’re expecting mild highs in the 70’s with nights in the comfortable 60’s. Rain chances can’t be eliminated, even beyond the late week front. The existing uncertainty will hopefully be ironed out well before the big weekend approaches. Stay tuned.
Trending
- All clear given at Aventura Mall after ‘unfounded’ shooting reports
- iPhone owners sue Apple for intentionally slowing down devices
- Florida man fighting for his life after chasing monkey
- Widow who refused to sell house changes mind; gets $1.5M
- Groomer recreates nativity scene with dogs – and a puppy in a manger
- Parents give teachers bottles of wine with son’s picture on them
- Miami Beach Police officers surprise drivers with $25 gift cards
- Police release video showing BB pellets killing 1 dog, injuring another
- Eminem blasts President Trump: ‘I hope he gets impeached’
- Body cam footage shows officer being dragged at 60 mph
- 3 with South Florida ties among those killed in Mexico bus crash
- Bill aims to raise age to buy tobacco products to 21 in Florida
- U.S. Coast Guard helps free sea turtle entangled in cocaine bundles
- College student finishes final exam from hospital bed while in labor
- Police buy gifts for family after finding son collecting cans to get mom Christmas present
- More Trending Stories