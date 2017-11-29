Drier times in sight

After a recent surge in rain activity, showers are beginning to fade. If the forecast plays out as planned, rain chances will remain low all the way into next week! On Wednesday morning, the heaviest rain bands targeted Broward County. Ft. Lauderdale even broke a “rain record” for the day and the city’s Executive airport got more than 4 inches! The rain was due to low pressure, high in the sky, that’s often called an upper low. The feature was able to draw up a large area of rain from the tropics while it was near Florida. Now, high pressure is building back over the region. Our drier times will focus around the still-distant high which will send air down from the north and northeast. That will keep south Florida comfortable with lower humidity… than previous points this week. Upcoming weather will also include a stronger breeze. Wind speeds will stay up with strong gusts, at times, through Friday. Enjoy the beautiful and mild days ahead.