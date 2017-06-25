Drier Now, Stormy Soon

High pressure over the Western Atlantic will bring a typical summertime pattern to South Florida today. Much like Saturday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated showers over the inland areas on the sea breeze.
A cold front will enter Northern Florida by the start of the work week as high pressure weakens its strong hold on us. This will translate to a stormy setup starting on Tuesday. As the front stalls out by the middle of the week, expect rounds of rain and the potential for strong storms through Friday before a drier weekend.
TROPICS
Nothing is shakin’ in the Atlantic Basin.
