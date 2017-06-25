Drier Now, Stormy Soon

High pressure over the Western Atlantic will bring a typical summertime pattern to South Florida today. Much like Saturday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated showers over the inland areas on the sea breeze.

Few inland showers today, but that will change with a front over N. Fla starting on Tuesday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fK7CMKkiH9 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 25, 2017

A cold front will enter Northern Florida by the start of the work week as high pressure weakens its strong hold on us. This will translate to a stormy setup starting on Tuesday. As the front stalls out by the middle of the week, expect rounds of rain and the potential for strong storms through Friday before a drier weekend.

TROPICS

Nothing is shakin’ in the Atlantic Basin.

All is quiet this AM in the tropics. No areas of development are expected over the next 5 days @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/EzkSG5dgYR — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 25, 2017

