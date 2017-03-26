Drier Days Ahead

Hold on for a couple more days, south Florida! While we woke up to some showers Sunday morning, rain chances gradually go down into early next week. It’s all up to the better breeze! As winds begin to relax, conditions will be drier and sky conditions more clear.

As far as beach and boating are concerned, it’s still not advised. Keep in mind, beaches remain breezy this Sunday. Conditions for swimmers and boaters will be a whole lot better next week. Eyes on the prize!

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang