Drier Air Arriving

Local Weather: South Florida the dry air along with Saharan Dust is going to take its sweet time to get here. Therefore, count on having the umbrellas with you through early Saturday. A chance of seeing showers and storms is in the forecast. Late Saturday we will notice a significant change as drier air begins to build into the area. By Sunday, look for lots of heat and hazy sunshine to be around. Rain chances will be low through Tuesday.

Will dry dusty air get here in time for the weekend? Get the details on Today in Florida! pic.twitter.com/hg7Xc9WJfX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 21, 2017

Tropical Update: We are not following any areas for development at this time. All is quiet.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7