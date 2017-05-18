Drenching downpours

Areas of rain have been arriving. That’s good news for parts of south Florida where it’s been too dry for too long! We’re tapping into tropical air that’s largely offshore. Lately, though, winds have been strong enough to pull deeper moisture across the Keys and south Florida mainland. Gusty winds will continue to impact the area for a few more days (through Sunday). Expect marine hazards with threats focusing on rough boating. Meanwhile, more periods of rain will be possible but breaking off in smaller clusters, rather than widespread. With the extra clouds and showers, it won’t feel as hot (compared to earlier in the week). Our next weather change should come early next week once wind speeds relax at bit. It will be warm and steamy with plenty of summer-like humidity. We’re now at the time of the year when fronts can’t make it this far south. Disturbances, instead, will occasionally work our way from the Atlantic Ocean or from the tropical south.