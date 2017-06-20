Double Trouble

Local Forecast:

South Florida we will remain under the influence of high pressure providing for a strong breeze out of the southeast. This will drive in at times some showers with isolated downpours. Overall, we are looking at a drying trend going into Thursday with possibly some Saharan Dust setting up shop for the weekend. Hopefully, this will keep us with low rain chances and lots of heat for the first official weekend of Summer.

South FL look for breezy conditions & scattered showers with "Potential Storm Three" in the Gulf of Mexico. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/RQsGPOUmYB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 20, 2017

Potential Storm Three is gradually becoming better organized over the central Gulf of Mexico. It has a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Cindy at any moment. In fact, the National Hurricane Center has already issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Cameron to the Mouth of the Pearl River and a Tropical Storm Watch west of Cameron to High Island in Texas.

This storm should continue moving northwest slowly through Wednesday with a turn toward the north Wednesday night or Thursday. On the forecast track, it is expected to be near the Louisiana coast late Wednesday. The main concern will be for flooding. Rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with isolated amounts of over a foot could be possible over Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle through Thursday morning. Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is possible along the warning area and tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Potential Storm Three better organized. Advisories in effect for portions of the Gulf coast states. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Gjfmw0pg9q — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 20, 2017

Tropical Storm Bret is a little strong this Tuesday moving quickly to the west-northwest. It is expected to weaken as moves into the central Caribbean Sea on Thursday. For now, portions of the coast of Venezuela including Isla Margarita are under a Tropical Storm Warning. Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

T. S. Bret is moving into the southeastern Caribbean Sea. It is a little stronger. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/hjGLVyucLG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 20, 2017

