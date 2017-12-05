Damp Days Ahead

Our mostly dry days are outnumbered as a cold front nears us. It will enter Northern Florida on Wednesday. This front will dip farther south as we close out the work week. Spotty showers can be expected under partly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday looks to be the soaker as the frontal boundary closes in on South Florida. Expect scattered showers and spotty thunderstorms from the heating of the day. As the cold front exits the area, lingering moisture will bring us stray showers on Saturday before drying out by Sunday.

We'll need our umbrellas soon! Rain chances on the rise as a cold front approaches South Florida to wrap up the work week @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/o10IXbqV4y — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 5, 2017

Cooler and drier air will filter in behind the cold front starting on Friday night. Our temps will dip below the seasonal norm by the weekend. Overnight lows could be back in the mid to upper 50s into the start of the work week. Daytime highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s with a gradual warm-up into the 70s on Sunday and Monday.

Overnight lows turning cooler than usual behind a cold front expected to clear South Florida this weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bIzRemt4zS — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 5, 2017

