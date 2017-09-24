Couple Damp Days, Drier Soon

As moisture lingers across South Florida, expect scattered showers and storms favoring metro and coastal community in the morning before the bulk of the activity moves inland this afternoon/evening. The activity will calm down as night falls. A few more showers will be on tap for Monday.

Models suggest drier air will move over the Sunshine State. This will lead to a double dose of mostly sunny days with isolated showers.

Another influx of tropical moisture will lead to a better chance of showers and storms by the start of next weekend.

TROPICS

A slightly weaker Maria continues to churn in the Atlantic waters at category 2 status on Sunday morning. This storm will be moving well east of the United States southeast coast during the next two days.

High swells will be the main hazard generated by Maria today along portions of the southeastern United States coast and Bermuda and will be increasing along the Mid-Atlantic coast throughout Sunday.

No coastal watches & warning now. May be needed for Carolina & Mid-Atlantic coasts later today @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/O5zrgYxPq8 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 24, 2017

There are no coastal watches and warnings in place, but interest along the Carolina and Mid-Atlantic coasts should monitor the progress of Maria. Tropical storm or hurricane watches may be needed for a portion of the coast later today.

Lee remains over the open waters of the Central Atlantic waters. There are no coastal watches and warnings in effect.

Models suggest this storm could strengthen during the next 36 to 48 hours, potentially making Lee a major hurricane on Monday.

