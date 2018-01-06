Cool Weekend Breeze

We had another chilly start on Saturday morning as we kicked off the weekend

While temps were warming this morning than the past couple of days, it was still a chilly one as the 40s stuck around @7weather #flwx @wsvn pic.twitter.com/fDPnDWKc61 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 6, 2018

High pressure will continue to strengthen to the north of us this weekend. This will result in a northeast breeze sweeping through our area on through Saturday night. Expect winds shifting from 10 – 20 mph. We could see a few isolated showers moving onshore.

The speedy winds are also prompting beach and boating hazards. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at our local beaches with boaters advised to use caution with Biscayne Bay choppy. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for The Florida Keys.

Unseasonably cool today, but daytime highs will quickly return to the upper 70s by Monday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/qrTz8CpnfY — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 6, 2018

As high pressure continues to be our dominate weather maker into the start of the week, expect temps to continue to rebound back to seasonal by Monday.

