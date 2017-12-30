Cool to Close Out 2017

Saturday started off on the foggy side with level clouds. Once it dissipates by midday, expect a lot of sunshine over the area.

A fizzling front will push through South Florida on Saturday. This will allow drier and cooler air from the north to work its way back into our forecast to kick off 2018.

Once the fog burns off, expect a mostly sunny day with near seasonal highs. Cool temps will also return to our forecast tonight @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/8a2kELW1or — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 30, 2017

Under mostly clear skies, our temps will return to the 50s all across South Florida Sunday morning. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies to close out the year.

Saying goodbye to 2017 in #Miami under mostly clear skies. We'll be ringing in the New Year in the 60s with Mr. Neon! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/urZlW6VuOf — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 30, 2017

While conditions will be dry as we ring in 2018, a stronger cold front and an area of low pressure will bring the return of rain late Monday into Tuesday. Expect rounds of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with cool temps.

As the low moves out and takes the trailing front with it, expect another cold hit for South Florida. Starting Thursday, morning temps will return to the mid to upper 40s and low 50s with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s through the start of next weekend.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.