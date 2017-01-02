Cool Comeback

The first week of the year is off to a warm one. Temperatures have been extremely warm and we should remain above average through Wednesday. By Thursday, a front approaches South Florida bringing temperatures down to seasonal values with lows in the low to middle 60’s and afternoon highs in the mid 70’s. However, bundle up South Florida on Friday morning. We are expecting temperatures to drop down into the 50’s with a gradual warming trend for the weekend.

Good morning! It's a new year, but the same south Florida forecast: warm & breezy. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/7bB2SdaGnj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 2, 2017

If front holds, temperatures are forecast to cool down a bit starting Thursday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/zEisrOfaUU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 2, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7