Cool Change

Local Outlook:

A much quieter start in comparison to yesterday when we encountered severe weather and tornadoes in Miami Springs/Hialeah and Palm Beach. We have high pressure building into the southeast United States drawing in drier and cooler air from the north. Therefore, we need to sport around a light jacket and maybe the boots today! Another cool night/morning will be felt before a warming trend takes place Wednesday afternoon. Overall, we are expecting low rain chances the entire week even with another front moving through between Thursday and Friday. This next one will bring a shot of colder air for the weekend.

While temperatures plan to warm up midweek, another front might bring them down again! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/FJS6WXsqvP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 24, 2017

National Outlook:

A low pressure system located just offshore of Maryland/Delaware will continue to move northeast over the next few days. It will provide for heavy rain at times along the coast where flood concerns will be present today, while significant snow will be possible around interior portions of New England. Much of the northeast has Winter storm warnings and Winter weather advisories in effect. As we move into the western United States, another system will spread snow into the Rockies and rain across the Plains and Upper Midwest through Wednesday.

Northeast getting significant snow around interior portions, strong winds & heavy rain along the coast. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/mQ5Tco3bJk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 24, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7