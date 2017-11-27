Comfortable and Seasonal

South Florida we have high pressure in control of our weather located over the southeast United States. Also, there is a stalled front around the Florida straits. These two features are keeping the breeze holding steady along the coast and making conditions rough for swimmers and boaters. The good news is that it is sunny with comfortable temperatures. Our average low is between 66 – 68 degrees and average high around 80 degrees. Although it may feel cool to start, it is simply seasonal.

Most of the computer models are suggesting that the front over the Florida straits will increase the cloud cover, shower chance and temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, there is only a 40% chance of seeing passing showers. By Friday, another cold front moves in to bring temperatures back to average for the weekend. It will be mostly dry.

Taking a break from the Cyber Monday deals… Great weather is in the forecast with comfortable temps. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/471GX36xXY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 27, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7