Colder Tonight!

South Florida this morning was chilly by our standards with low temperatures reaching the middle to upper 50’s. However, as high pressure over the central United States keeps supplying the chilly air our way and skies clear overnight, temperatures will get even colder. The National Weather Service of Miami is suggesting that a wind chilly advisory could be issued later today as temperatures could feel well into the 40’s. For now, the forecast is calling for lows to range into the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Keep the layers on hand through St. Patrick’s Day South Florida, a gradual warming trend will start this weekend!

Have a great day South Florida and stay warm!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7