Cold Snap to Close 2016

A cold front moved through ushering in cooler and much drier air for the weekend. Temperatures have ranged in the upper 50’s to low 60’s which is pretty typical for this time of year. However, we’ve been above average for a long time and not used to this type of air, so make sure to wear a light sweater or jacket. At least today we can give the air conditioners a break! As for the wind, it is creating rough marine conditions and we urge everyone to use caution. Advisories for swimmers and boaters are in place. By tonight, temperatures will tumble in the widespread 50’s to close off 2016. During the day on Saturday temperatures will start to moderate and feel pleasant to ring in the New Year. Enjoy!

We reached the 50s this morning! Ft. Lauderdale reported 59°. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/VIkpQVBT85 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 30, 2016

Happy Eve of the New Years Eve South Florida. See you in 2017!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7