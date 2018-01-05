Cold Pattern

South Florida look for a cold Saturday, but a warming trend to start on Sunday. High pressure will slowly slip into the western Atlantic Ocean. This will allow for temperatures to slowly moderate back to average values as winds turn off the ocean. Most models show only a few coastal showers possible with lows in the low 60’s and highs in the mid to upper 70’s Monday. For now, make sure to keep dressing in warm layers, protect your pets, use caution with space heaters and bring potted plants inside if you can. Patchy frost possible overnight once again.

