Cold Changes for the New Year!

Happy New Year! As we start the first week of 2018, cold weather is set to arrive. Most computer models show a front making into the Florida straits and hanging around tonight. Ahead look for increasing clouds and winds with coastal showers. A few downpours can’t be ruled out through early Wednesday. For north Florida, a wintry mix may be possible for portions of Gainesville through Jacksonville on Wednesday! Everything should clear out late in the day and temperatures drastically dropping into Thursday morning. In fact, it could be the coldest air so far this season. Model guidance is showing low to mid 40’s along the coast and a few upper 30’s inland. Cold weather advisories are possible, so stay tuned!

The first supermoon of the year is happening tonight. The moon will appear about 14% bigger and 30% brighter. The best time to see it is in the hours just after sunset, when the moon will be rising in the eastern sky. You can also see the full moon as it sets on Tuesday morning, in the hours before sunrise.

Have a great first day of the year South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7