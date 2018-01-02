Cold Blast Coming

South Florida a front has stalled to our south and leaving clouds and moisture behind. At the same time, the wind is increasing along the coast creating high surf. Therefore, dangerous swimming conditions and possible beach erosion concerns present through tonight. A high surf advisory is in effect. Look for a few coastal downpours through Wednesday morning. Late in the day computer models are showing that skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the 40’s. For now the coldest night will be Thursday night. The National Weather Service is suggesting that a wind chill advisory may be required as we finish off the first week of the year.

A few coastal downpours possible through Wednesday morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Wii4df44qb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 2, 2018

Models showing the snow, sleet & ice still possible overnight for portions of north Florida. Advisories in effect. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/00f5tyf1Pu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 2, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7