Coastal Showers Continue

Local Weather: South Florida we remain under the influence of high pressure with strong winds off of the ocean. Occasionally it will drive in a few showers. However, we don’t expect it to be a washout. Rain chances remain low with no major weather changes through the weekend. Keep in mind, that beach and boating advisories will be in place as long as the wind continues creating high seas. We won’t notice them decrease until early next week.

Any cold changes coming soon? Most of the computer models are showing no cold fronts crossing through South Florida in the next 7 days, so expect above average temperatures until then.

National Weather: A freezing rain event is setting up shop from the southern Plains into the Ohio Valley through the weekend. Could produce power outages and dangerous travel conditions. Additional rain and high elevation snow is expected over portions of California this weekend.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7