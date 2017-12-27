Coastal Showers

South Florida look for a few spotty showers on the breeze, but not a washout. Rain chances will range around 30% to finish off the last week of 2017. Temperatures will also be slightly above average into the low 80’s each afternoon. However, most computer models are showing some changes for the new year in the form of a stronger cold front. It seems that we will have a better rain chances ahead on New Year’s Eve and then a cooler start with low 60’s on New Year’s Day.

Slight chance of isolated showers on the breeze going into the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/OY7gKIofzO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 27, 2017

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7