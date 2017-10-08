Coastal Flooding & Weakening Nate

Coastal flooding from the King Tides will remain a concern today as the advisory has been extended until 5am on Monday.

Street flooding continue from King Tides. AM high tides: 9am to 12pm, PM high tides: 10pm to 12am @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Mw6AQ6RQIp — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 8, 2017

Drier air is working its way back into South Florida as high pressure builds in over the Western Atlantic. Expect an east breeze to ignite isolated morning showers in the coastal and metro cities with inland afternoon/evening storms for much of the week. Under partly sunny skies, daytime highs will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Models suggest a stalled front will be drapped over Northern Florida starting on Thursday and a tropical wave will move in from The Bahamas. If the moisture holds, these features will bring us a better chance of showers and storms by Friday and maybe even Saturday.

TROPICS

Nate continues to push farther inland over Mississippi and Alabama this morning now as a tropical storm.

On the forecast track, Nate will continue to move inland across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and central Appalachian Mountains through Monday. Due to land interaction and relatively fast movement of the storm, this system will continue to quickly weaken. Nate is expected to be a remnant low over the northeast on Monday.

Latest cone suggests Tropical Storm #Nate will rain itself out over the northeast as a remnant low @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/p9x6vXSpIh — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 8, 2017

There is also a non-tropical low over the Eastern Atlantic that has been stationary over the past couple of days. It has high chances for tropical development over the next 5 days. Not expected to be a threat to land.

