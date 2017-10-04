Local Weather:

South Florida coastal concerns continue due to a large pressure difference taking place. We have a distant area of high pressure off the mid-Atlantic states helping to kick up some very high surf. This is contributing to beach erosion, coastal flooding especially during times of high tide, dangerous rip currents and tall waves around many locations around the east coast. This is not limited to the Atlantic side, the same impacts possible for the Gulf side. Also, with this pattern in place we have deep tropical moisture due to a tropical wave that stretches from the Bahamas into Cuba. Therefore, look for periods of heavy rainfall through Friday.

Tropical Update:

An area of clouds and rain located over central Cuba and extending northward into the Straits of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas is moving slowly west. Significant development is not expected due to strong upper-level winds. However, look for brief squalls to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds during the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a zero percent chance to form.

The area of low pressure located in the southwestern Caribbean Sea is now Tropical Depression Sixteen. Advisories will be initiated at 11am. This system is moving northwestward toward the coast of Nicaragua and should move into the northwestern Caribbean Sea by Friday. It will emerge over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday. Right now, interests in Nicaragua, Honduras, the Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba should monitor the progress of Tropical Depression Sixteen. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate it this afternoon to gather more information on possible path and structure of the system. Most computer models are indicating that it could impact the United States Gulf coast early next week.

