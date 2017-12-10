Clear, Cool and Dry Days

The coldest air, so far, this season swept across South Florida this morning. Here’s how we woke up!

Behind the cold front that stormed through the Sunshine State on Saturday, winds picked out of the north late Saturday night. These whipping winds are shifting from 10 – 20 mph with wind gusts in the 20s and 30s. This will elevate boating hazards in the Gulf and Atlantic waters. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from Broward coastal waters to the Keys.

A cool & breezy Sunday is in store for South Florida. #flwx @7weather pic.twitter.com/Rl6ZRfro4D — 7 Weather (@7Weather) December 10, 2017

The northerly winds will continue to usher in dry and cool air. Expect another dose of the 40s across the area tonight with clear skies through the start of the work week.

As high pressure builds in over South Florida in the week ahead, temps will slowly get back to seasonal by Friday. We will see plenty of sunshine with mostly dry days as well.

