Cindy Still A Flood Threat

Tracking Cindy:

Cindy made landfall Thursday morning over southwestern Louisiana. As it continues to interact with land, more weakening is expected. In fact, it has been downgraded to depression status. This storm was never going to be a wind event, but rather a rain event and more is going to spread over the Gulf coast states and Ohio Valleys through Friday morning. The forecast is still calling for 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 8 inches. Flash flood watches and warnings remain in effect and now stretch as far north as Arkansas and portions of Tennessee. Also, storm surge is a concern since water levels are running higher than normal. Right now, 1 to 3 feet storm surge about ground level possible and may run higher during times of high tide.

On the forecast track, Cindy will move into southeastern Arkansas early Friday, and into Tennessee later on Friday. It will most likely be a remnant area of low pressure or just open area of clouds and rain as the leftovers move into the eastern United States.

Here is the latest forecast track on Cindy pic.twitter.com/FdcW0tvv81 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 22, 2017

Cindy made landfall in southwestern Louisiana this morning. Flooding concerns continue for the Gulf coast. pic.twitter.com/SVtaOW1Isg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 22, 2017

Local Weather:

We will remain under the influence of an area of high pressure to keep the Summer sizzle on. We will have the possibility of seeing overnight/morning coastal shower and isolated inland storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 90’s, feeling like the 100’s each day through the weekend. By Tuesday of the upcoming week, we could have a better rain chance return with a front to the north trapping tropical moisture over us. For now, enjoy this Summer Pattern.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7