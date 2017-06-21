Cindy roaring ashore

Tropical Storm Cindy is moving out of the northwestern Gulf of Mexico while creating a lot of wild weather in its wake. The tropical system has been sending waves of rain into most coastal areas along the Gulf. Hardest hit with persistent rainfall and rounds of thunderstorms has been from the western Florida panhandle toward the Louisiana coastline. Also, getting into the act more recently has been southeastern Texas. Cindy will weaken on Thursday (once it’s well over land and completely away from its water source). The latest satellite shows the center of Cindy somewhat disorganized. East of the circulation is a deep fetch of tropical moisture. It’s worth noting that with a tropical system in progress of making landfall, you’ll often find a tornado threat. The vulnerable area for that is to “the right” or toward the eastern side of the circulation. The current threat has expanded to include southern Mississippi and Alabama, extending into northwest Florida (even though these areas are far removed from the storm itself). Cities included in the tornado risk are Biloxi and Mobile, toward Pensacola and Panama City. Looking ahead, general weather conditions will settle down later this week although the concern for additional rain (and possible flooding) will continue along many coastal areas.