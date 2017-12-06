Chilly Change Coming

South Florida a chilly change is coming. We will have to wait a few days, but you may want to start dusting off the sweaters, jackets and maybe even the boots! Most of the models have been advertising a strong cold front moving through the area between Friday and Saturday. Right now, it is poised to move slowly down the state. Look for more clouds to build on Thursday. By Friday, we have a better chance of seeing scattered showers and isolated storms. That chance is set to remain high through Saturday morning.

The front should receive enough of a push to clear the area throughout the day with clearing skies and temperatures dropping at night. On Sunday, temperatures could range in the upper 40’s in spots to low 50’s along the coast. The breeze will be brisk out of the north. Look for chilly air to stick around through Tuesday.

COLD FRONT is entering north Florida. Ahead scattered showers & isolated storms possible Friday night into Saturday morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rnmYwfdc7m — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 6, 2017

BLOCKING HIGH will continue the strong northeast flow out west. Those Santa Ana winds along with very warm temperatures and little prospect for rain forecast through next week. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/RqWW8ZiYUm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 6, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7