Changes in sight

There are some weather changes on the way even though they’re not especially dramatic. The most unsettled part of the new week comes “right off the bat” so we’ll get it out of the way, early on. This means periods of heavy downpours with daytime storms in the short run. Activity is likely to be scattered and favoring Sunday afternoon. The reason? There’s plenty of moisture and instability across the region. Some additional rounds of rain could also arrive on Monday, ahead of a general drying trend. Until that happens, south Florida is situated in close proximity to low pressure (technically an upper level low, in the Gulf) at the same time Maria lingers well east of our shores (by hundreds of miles in the Atlantic). The hurricane will continue lifting north and farther away from us with only higher surf expected along the Atlantic side of the state. With so much instability around, not to mention the sea breeze boundaries that will also swirl, we’ll see clouds dominate the sky over the next day or two. Stronger and more frequent sunshine will then tend to move in by the middle of the week. A batch of much drier air will be arriving out of the west. Expect plenty of heat and even hotter than average temperatures for late September. This scorching and hazy pattern is expected to continue until the end of the work week. By the weekend, more typical showers will return to the forecast.