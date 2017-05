We made it to the weekend! South Florida has one more nice, sunny day before some rain returns to the forecast. In addition to today’s low rain chances, temperatures are expected to be steamy this afternoon.

Remember to stay hydrated, conditions will feel much warmer in the low to mid 90s!

Starting tomorrow, it’s all about Mom! Plan for some showers ahead of a front.

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang