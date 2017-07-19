Local Weather:

Unfortunately unsettled weather will stick around a little longer than expected as the Caribbean connection continues. Our winds from the south will keep tropical moisture in place and that will leave our rain chances high through Friday. By the weekend, we are keeping our fingers crossed that high pressure finally builds from the western Atlantic Ocean to shift the winds off the ocean. Once that happens, our typical Summer pattern returns. That means bright sunshine with lots of heat for most of the day and if we see storms, they will favor the inland areas. For now, rain chances much lower for the weekend.

Look for a few strong storms this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/0oqRP3tqmj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 19, 2017

Tropical Update:

We are no longer tracking Don. The remnants are producing scattered showers and storms over the southern Windward Islands. Cloudiness extends from St. Lucia to Trinidad and Tobago.

An area of disorganized shower and storms is located midway between the Lesser Antilles and Cape Verde Islands is still being watched by The National Hurricane Center. They are giving it a low chance to form through the next 5 days as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Conditions will become less favorable for development by the weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7