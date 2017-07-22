Calmer conditions

We’ve been in the cross hairs of active and stormy weather for about a week. As the new week begins, though, we’re finally seeing a tranquil trend. The main change involves drier air that’s been able to filter into the region. It’s not a cure-all for totally getting rid of rain, but it’s a step in a “less wet” direction. Beginning Sunday, only limited showers are expected as the Atlantic sea breeze moves inland during the morning hours. Next, as the east and west coast breezes “meet up” over the Everglades, some isolated storms will form in the afternoon. Unless you’re crossing Alligator Alley or the Tamiami Trail, you probably won’t encounter any of these downpours (later in the day). The calmer pattern arrives as a batch of Saharan dust moves into south Florida. Episodes of this are fairly common during the summer months. The dust particles (actually a mix of sand, dirt and dust) actually hold together while occasionally pushing east to west. Needless to say, this transport covers an impressive journey of 4 to 5 thousand miles across the Atlantic, from Africa! The dust debris is visible by the hazy appearance in our sky. The haze will highlight our early week weather pattern in south Florida. It’s worth noting that while this Saharan dust is in place, some people with respiratory issues might want to stay indoors in the air conditioning. Also, be prepared to face slightly hotter temperatures. Daily readings will likely be at least a couple degrees higher. Throughout the upcoming week, rain chances probably won’t elevate much until Friday and next weekend. Meanwhile, the tropics remain nice and quiet with no areas of interest.