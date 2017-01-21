Calm Today, Stormy Sunday

Today will be the calm before the storm.

High pressure over the Western Atlantic will keep a south breeze in the forecast ahead of our next cold front. This strong storm system, prompting severe storms and flash flooding concerns across the southern states, will make its mark on South Florida by Sunday night.

Flirting with record heat this weekend! Before a cold front fizzles out toasty temps by MON @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ATwmMd8KoD — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 21, 2017

We will see sunshine and building clouds during the daytime hours. There is even the potential to tie record heat in Miami on Sunday. By nightfall, the skies will start to rumble. Here’s a breakdown for Sunday night into Monday.

Following the front, expect the return of a pleasant pattern through the end of the week.

