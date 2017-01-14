Breezy beaches

A gusty beach breeze will stick around for the duration of the holiday weekend. The onshore winds will likely stir-up rip currents for ocean swimmers. Boaters, too, need to heed advisories due to the wind and seas. Meanwhile, the current weather pattern is relatively quiet… all things considered. Temperatures will be seasonally warm (considering it’s the heart of winter) with comfortable air and no signs of cold fronts coming for us over the next week, at least! There will be more clouds arriving from the Atlantic and some of these will contain a bit of rain. Any shower you might encounter won’t last very long… so don’t worry about toting the umbrella. Incidentally, rain coverage looks spotty and more geared for coastal areas early in the morning. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will seem very similar as it relates to our current weather set up. Enjoy a “mainly cooperative” forecast!