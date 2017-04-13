Breezing Thru the Week

High pressure will remain the dominate weather maker for the latter half of the work week.

This will keep a northeast breeze situated over South Florida until Friday. Expect partly sunny skies with an isolated shower or two each day. This will also keep boaters and beach goers on high alert due to building seas and the high risk of rip currents in place.

The red flags are out! There's a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches today @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/2fRwzKb7un — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 11, 2017

As we go into the weekend, the winds will shift more so out of the east, this will keep some showers in the forecast each day with seasonal temps in the low to mid 80s. Additionally, it will add humidity to our South Florida air and slightly help with fire weather concerns. Overall, the state still needs all the help it can get.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.