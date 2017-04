Winds continue to be strong. While only a few showers are expected the next few days, a high risk of rip currents remains for swimmers.

As far as the drought situation is concerned, most of south Florida is still “abnormally dry”. Some parts are now severe though in Broward and Miami-Dade.

When is the next better chance of rain? We have to look into the weekend or early next week.

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang