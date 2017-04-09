Breezin’ and Brunchin’

Happy Sunday, south Florida!

Expect a better breeze while out on your Sunday brunch this morning/afternoon. Because of that, a few coastal showers can briefly pass by.

If you’re more of a beach person, there are some things you should know before heading out. Keep in mind, there’s a moderate risk of rip currents for swimmers along the Dade/Broward coast and a use caution for boaters in the Florida Keys. A Small Craft Advisory is likely to be issued tonight for them.

Eyeing next week? Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm up to seasonal values in the coming days. Also, rain chances are typical except for Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang