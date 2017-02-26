Breeze is back

Get set for some breezy weather this week. Onshore winds will be noticeable and especially gusty near the beaches. The general speeds may decrease slightly during the midweek, but another push of windy weather is expected heading into next weekend, too. Our air is arriving off the ocean so it’s a warm flow. Temperatures will remain above average by several degrees (both during the day and at night). The only detectable problem involves “marine conditions.” Waters will stay choppy for boating while rip currents remain a danger along the Atlantic beaches. As far as the rain outlook, we’re not expecting any widespread or significant activity. However, in this type of weather pattern, a few showers could skirt quickly from the ocean toward land. Small and quick moving pockets of rain will be possible from time to time, as the week continues.