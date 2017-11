Look for a weak cold front to hang around South Florida on Friday and linger through the weekend. High pressure will also be building into the southeast United States picking up the winds along the coast. This will create rough seas for swimmers and boaters with a chance of showers through Veteran’s Day.

Breeze is expected to build along the coast and drive in some showers this weekend. pic.twitter.com/BM2L96U2h1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 9, 2017

Tropical Update: Rina becomes post-tropical over the cold north Atlantic. The last advisory was issued by The National Hurricane Center at 11am.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified