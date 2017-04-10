Bothersome Breeze

Not only is the breeze to blame for the rip currents and boating advisories, but also for the better chance of showers this week. Moisture from the Atlantic is being steered our way. So, keep your umbrella handy!



Whether we like it or not, south Florida needs the rain. The latest drought monitor has us under “abnormally dry” conditions.

As far as temperatures are concerned, no cooling repeat is expected. South Florida is expected to gradually warm up and feel more like spring – just in time for Easter!

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang