Bigger Breeze

Winds have been picking up, but they won’t last very long. Currently, we’re in between a weak cold front (that has crossed) and high pressure that’s to our north and west. The difference in pressure will ease by Monday night, so wind speeds will taper off at that time. Calm and pleasant weather will last for a couple of days. We’re starting off the week with slightly cooler temperatures. Readings will gradually rise by Wednesday and Thursday. Since abundant high pressure is influencing our Florida weather, nice and mainly clear skies will hold for a bit. Rain chances and “spring showers” could increase by the end of the week, though. Looking ahead, a disturbance is likely to slip into the region Thursday morning. That will bring back some damp conditions with the return of gusty winds. It also appears as though the unsettled stuff could last into next weekend (but that’s still subject to change). As you make plans, remember that any late week rain showers will be fast-movers. A few downpours will be possible but winds will steer the activity away, pretty quickly.