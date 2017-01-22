Big winds on the way

The new week begins with a series of weather changes coming our way. High pressure (now east of the Bahamas) is losing its grip on south Florida. Of course, that high was responsible for a string of dry and calm days, recently. With the exiting high, the main feature to watch is an approaching cold front. The strong boundary now extends southward into the central Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to rapidly rake across Florida over the next 24 hours or so. With the front will come increasing clouds with clusters of rain showers and storms. There’s enough instability that high winds will overtake the region, too, (including the threat of strong-type thunderstorms)! The most active time frame should be between Sunday evening and mid-day on Monday. During that time, we’ll be “primed” for damaging winds and small hail, as well as an isolated tornado risk. Once the cold front crosses, cooler air will begin to filter into the area. Winds will turn out of the northwest and north, so get ready for a noticeable drop in temperature. Those winds will remain elevated into early Tuesday, which will make it feel even cooler than what the temperature reads. The peak cooling will be from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and most places will dip into the 50’s… especially away from the coast (inland).